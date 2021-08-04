Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan congratulate Lovlina Borgohain for winning bronze at Tokyo: 'You are a star'

A number of Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Lovlina Borgohain's bronze win at Tokyo Olympics.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after her semifinal bout in the welterweight 64-69kg category, at Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo on Wednesday.(ANI)

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made everyone proud by winning a ronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Members from the film industry, among millions of fellow Indians, have taken to social media to congratulate the 23-year-old for her feat.

"3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one," actor Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze. Third place medal at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you."

Lovlina won the Bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated the Indian boxer by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Sharing a picture of Lovlina on his Instagram Story, Varun Dhawan extended his heartfelt greetings to her. "You packed quite a punch. Many congratulations to Lovlina for winning the bronze,"he wrote.

Alia Bhatt, too, shared a photograph of Lovlina and wrote: "That winning roar. Congratulations to Lovlina for bringing home the bronze."

Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam and Varun Dhawan congratulated Lovlina.

Actor Yami Gautam said that she is extremely proud of Lovlina.

"Congratulations on winning the Bronze Medal. We are so proud of you," she posted on Instagram Story.

Actor Randeep Hooda also expressed his happiness after the win of Lovlina.

Taking to Twitter, Randeep wrote: "Super achievement Lovlina...the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze."

Lovlina became India's second woman boxer with an Olympic medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games.

