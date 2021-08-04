Alia Bhatt brings coffee, hugs for Neetu Kapoor as they survey her new home together. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt paid a visit to actor Neetu Kapoor at her under-construction home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Alia is dating Neetu's son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Pictures and videos by the paparazzi show Alia paying Neetu a visit with a few others. They exchanged a hug with Alia carrying a coffee flask in her hand. Alia wore a white floral kurta, grey leggings and PVC heels while Neetu wore a simple blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Videos also show Alia taking great interest at what was happening at the site. She pointed out to various parts of the new house--the Krishnaraj Bungalow--while Neetu and others listened to her queries.





Alia and Ranbir have been dating for over three years now and she often makes appearances on Neetu's Instagram. Recently, Neetu shared a picture with her daughter Riddhima, song Ranbir, granddaughter Samara and Alia, calling them her 'world'. Alia also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories to wish Neetu on her birthday. "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54," she wrote with her post.

Earlier this year, their families also rang in the New Year together with a trip to the Ranthambore National Park. Alia and Ranbir were joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Ranbir's sister Riddhima, brother-in-law Bharat, niece Samara and Neetu were also part of the travelling party.

Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her comeback project, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30 last year.

Alia has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has finished the shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She recently began work on her home production, Darlings, with Shefali Shah. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.