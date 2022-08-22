Alia Bhatt talks about why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding: 'I think it's great'

Actor Alia Bhatt responded to a question on if she will advocate a live-in relationship to people. In a new interview, Alia called it 'great' adding that people can 'get comfortable and build so many memories'. She also revealed that she and actor Ranbir Kapoor 'were actually gonna get married' and so they 'planned to move in together'. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt to change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor after marrying Ranbir Kapoor)

Alia and Ranbir dated for years before tying the knot in April this year. They fell for each other while working together on the sets of Brahmastra a few years ago. The couple is expecting their first child as announced in late June this year.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia spoke about live-in relationships, "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)'. To each his own."

Talking about herself and Ranbir, Alia added, "We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only."

Alia and Ranbir will feature together for the first time in Brahmastra, a three-part film franchise. The film will have a pan-India release, across five different languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in pivotal roles.

Alia has several projects in the pipeline such as Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and will arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023. She was last seen in Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings. Shaifali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew are also a part of the project.

