Alia Bhatt thanks everyone for their love on her birthday, Neetu Kapoor gives her a hug in new pic

Actor Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, and also thank fans for all the love they showered on her.

Alia shared a picture from her birthday party at Karan Johar's place in Mumbai. She posed in front of the drinks bar that had "Alia" written on it in neon lights. She wore a glamorous black and red dress. Sharing the image, Alia wrote, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light."

Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor could not be a part of the celebrations but his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with Alia from another get-together. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people," she captioned the post. It showed Neetu giving a hug to Alia while they are surrounded by friends and family.

Marking her birthday on March 15, Alia also unveiled her first look from SS Rajamouli's ambitious period drama, RRR. Introduced as Sita, she looked stunning in a green sari and wore it with a very demure look.

Alia was most recently seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She also has an interesting line up of films in the pipeline.

Apart from RRR, Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Based on a portion of Hussain Zaidi's book, the film will hit theatres on July 30, 2021.

She also has Ayan Mukerji's first film in his ambitious fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra which will see her team up with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time onscreen. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's big budget historical drama Takht which is said to be a story of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. It will also feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.