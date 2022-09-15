Alia Bhatt tries to fix Ranbir Kapoor's hair but he pushes her hand away, fans react. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt recently tried to fix her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's hair but he pushed her hand away. On Wednesday evening, Ranbir met his friend, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji who was accompanied by Alia. A video of the trio was shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes pic with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra shoot)

In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor met Ayan at the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai and hugged him. He then planted a kiss on Alia's head. She then brushed something off from the side of Ranbir's forehead.

Alia next came in front of Ranbir to fix his hair but he pushed her hand away and tilted his head back. She smiled and stood next to Ranbir who fixed his hair himself. The trio then smiled and posed for pictures together. For the visit, Ranbir wore a white T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Alia was seen in a loose mustard shirt, denims and heels. Ayan opted for a checked shirt, pants and shoes.

Reacting to one of the videos, a fan wrote, "Why didn't he let her touch his hair?!!! Ranbir's behaviour is weird." Another comment read, "Boys never allow their girls to style their hair, they think we will ruin it. "Ranbir same as my bf get mad when I touch hair," commented another person. An Instagram user also said, "They look so adorable together!" "Alia is such a nice person bless her," said a fan.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They dated for many years before getting married. After two months of their marriage, the couple announced, in June, that they are expecting their first child.

The couple featured in Ayan's recent release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, their first film together. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The movie arrived in cinema halls on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

