Alia Bhatt shares behind-the-scenes pic with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra shoot

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot of Brahmastra song Deva Deva on her Instagram handle. The movie got released in theatres on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna alongside Alia and Ranbir, draws inspiration from stories in Hindu mythology. In the picture, Alia is seen posing with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor with red light on their faces. (Also read: Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor plays with fire, explores his powers, explains it all to Alia Bhatt. Watch )

She captioned the post, “Shiva & Isha. One from the archives - during deva deva shoot.” Ranbir's sister, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote, “Both” with heart emojis. Soni Razdan commented, “Beauts.” One of her fans wrote, “Love you both.” Another fan commented, “Always adorable when together.” Many of her fans posted heart emojis for Isha and Shiva.

Brahmastra also released in other languages apart from Hindi- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and his wife Alia. The two began dating after working on the film.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra follows Shiva (Ranbir), a man with special powers who ventures on a journey with Isha (Alia) to stop evil forces from destroying the world. The film has done particularly well in the south territories too, breaking the single-day earnings record for a Hindi film in Tamil Nadu and earning close to ₹20 crore in AP and Telangana.

Brahmastra however got mixed reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “While the story of Brahmastra was never really meant to be simple, it's the magic of VFX (all made in India), treatment of the astras, and grandeur of everything surrounding the characters that make it a visual spectacle and truly a cinematic experience to be enjoyed on the big screen.

