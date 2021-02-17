Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai after a visit to an eye clinic on Wednesday. Escorting her was boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard.

Alia was casually dressed in a pair of denim shorts and printed top. She had a safety face mask on and was holding a huge bag.

Ranbir and Alia had been spotted at Randhir Kapoor's home for his birthday dinner on February 14 night. Randhir turned 74 on February 15. Also present on the occasion were Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their young son Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, who was accompanied by daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend actor Tara Sutaria.

Alia had to cut short her holiday to the Maldives with her girl gang - sister Shaheen and BFFs Akansha and Anushka Ranjan - and had to rush back home after the unexpected demise of Randhir's younger brother Rajiv.

Since October last year, Alia had been busy shooting for her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

The film's shoot had come to standstill in March last year after the first coronavirus lockdown was announced. Since its resumption, most of the film's shoot had been taking place after 7 pm. A source had been quoted in Mid Day explaining how Sanjay wanted to begin from where he had left. “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup," he had said.