Alia Bhatt voices concern over Assam floods, urges fans to support relief efforts: ‘It happens every year’

Actor Alia Bhatt has lent her voice to the growing concern over the devastating floods in Assam. Deeply disturbed by the situation, the actor took to social media to express solidarity with those affected and urged her followers to support ongoing relief efforts. The actor lamented that despite the floods occurring every year, the nature of the crisis “still catches us off guard”.

Alia Bhatt makes an appeal

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

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On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram Stories to voice concern over the devastating floods in Assam, calling for immediate relief efforts. She also appealed to her followers to step forward and extend support to those affected during the crisis.

“Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time,” Alia wrote in the note posted on her Stories.

Alia continued, “More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground,” she wrote while ending the note with hashtag, “#CircleOfHope”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground,” she wrote while ending the note with hashtag, “#CircleOfHope”. {{/usCountry}}

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Alia's Insta Story.

Besides Alia, actor Bhumi Pednekar has also been using her platform to raise awareness about the flood crisis in Assam. She also urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam while recalling the cumulative relief efforts in Punjab last year. She shared videos on her Instagram handle to highlight flood-affected Assam, which include the displacement of several villages, an increasing death toll and others.

About Assam flood

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Assam witnesses floods almost every year during monsoon and this time too, 25 of the state’s 35 districts have been impacted. Until Saturday 66 persons had died across the state due to floods-- 48 were from Sibsagar and Charaideo. Nearly 400 villages and around 500,000 people (of the 654,000 affected in total) of the two districts are still affected and close to 15,000 have taken shelter in relief camps.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought an update from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the relief and rescue operations that continues across the flood-hit districts. “He sought an update on the extent of the devastation, the ongoing relief operations and the challenges we are confronting on the ground. I briefed him on the measures being undertaken by the State Government and our efforts to reach out to every affected family,” Sarma wrote on X. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are also assisting the state government in its relief operations.

What’s next for Alia

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Alia was last seen in the spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. However, the film failed to live up to expectations and did not receive the response the makers had hoped for. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is based on a story penned by Uday Chopra.

Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this month, it was also revealed that Alia will star alongside Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2. The news created plenty of buzz, with Sohum announcing her arrival by writing, “A New Chapter Unfolds.” The franchise is now preparing to enter a new phase, with Alia’s addition expected to bring a fresh twist to the story.