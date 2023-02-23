Alia Bhatt weeps, Arjun Kapoor is ‘shaken’ after watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer; Karan calls it Rani's best

All from Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar have praised the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film trailer shows Rani as a Bengali woman, fighting to get back her kids after they are taken away to be kept in foster care. It shows Rani as a heartbroken mother as Norway authorities claim that she didn't take good care of the kids by feeding them with hand, making them sleep with them etc. While Alia was left in tears, Karan called it Rani's best performance so far. Also read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji fights a nation for her children in emotional new drama. Watch

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer!" Abhishek Bachchan also wrote on Twitter, "Looking powerful. All the best guys."

Karan Johar penned a long note after the trailer release and said that there won't be a single parent who will not be ‘hugely affected’ by the ‘brilliant film’. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Karan wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother."

He further wrote, "I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!”

Arjun Kapoor said he was “shaken to the core” after watching the trailer. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “And here we have the true story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly awaiting #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Love and luck to the entire team for this one.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release in theatres on March 17. It also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

