Alia Bhatt wows in green gown, poses with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher at event; thanks Ranbir for taking her pic at home

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance in an olive green gown at the Zee Cine Awards on Sunday. Her three films Brahmastra, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi won in different categories at the event. She also won the Best Actor award for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Later, Alia also thanked Ranbir Kapoor for clicking her picture with her ‘Best Actor’ trophy at home. Also read: Kiara Advani looks glamorous in red on the red carpet, blushes as paps call her ‘Mrs Malhotra’. Watch

Alia had worn a full sleeves, olive green gown with a thigh-high slit for the event. She had minimal makeup and paired the look with black heels and an emerald and diamond neckpiece.

Alia later took to Instagram Stories to share a few pictures from the event and one of her posing with her trophy after reaching home. Sharing a picture of her holding her ‘Best Actor’ trophy after reaching home, Alia wrote, “Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am.”

She also shared a picture of her sitting between Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and music director Pritam in front of several trophies they won for the film. Sharing a picture of her posing with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Alia wrote, “With the men of the moment”. Kartik and Anupam Kher are also seen holding their trophies while posing with her.

Alia Bhatt shared a few pics on her Instagram Stories as well.

Alia shared another picture with Darlings director Jasmeet K. Reen from the event and captioned it, “It's a wonderful night for team Darlings. So so grateful.”

Alia had four film releases in the year 2022 which was her most eventful year. She had also tied the knot with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November. She made her debut as a co-producer with Darlings, in which she had yet another powerful performance as the victim of domestic violence. She also had a supporting role in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR which is now aiming for the Oscars this month.

