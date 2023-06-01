Alia Bhatt's grandfather dies at 94, actor pays tribute with sweet video: ‘My heart is full of sorrow’

Alia Bhatt's ‘heart is full of sorrow’ with the death of her beloved grandfather. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share the news of grandpa Narendra Nath Razdan's death with her followers. He was 94 years old. (Also read: Alia Bhatt skips IIFA ceremony as her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan is unwell: Report)

Alia's post for her grandpa

Alia Bhatt is heartbroken at the death of her grandfather.

Sharing a video from his 92nd birthday, Alia wrote a heartfelt caption. She mentioned how he was able to do a lot of things on his own and even played with her daughter Raha. “My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again,” she wrote.

The video showed Alia's grandfather surrounded by his family as he cut his birthday cake. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia's husband, helped put candles on the cake.

The post got her condolence messages from colleagues and fans. Karan Johar wrote, “Sending you a massive hug.” Masaba Gupta wrote, “The best @aliaabhatt love you’ll.”A fan wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Alia missed IIFA to be by grandpa's side

Alia won the Best Actor Award for Performance In A Leading Role- Female at the IIFA 2023. However, the actor was not in attendance at the awards show due to her grandpa's ill health. She shared a post thanking the awards show for the honour, later.

When Soni Razdan spoke about her dad

Speaking about her parents, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few years ago, Soni Razdan had said, “Dad was an extremely gifted violinist even drawing praise from Yehudi Menuhin. So, even as a student, he would tour all over Europe with the iconic classical Indian dancer Ram Gopal’s troupe. Dad had invited someone to one of his concerts in London, and since they could not make it, they had given the passes to my mum, saying she should go backstage and thank Mr Razdan after the show. That’s when they met and he invited her for a coffee…"

