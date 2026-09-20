‘All this cause they dared to disrespect Katrina Kaif’: Internet loves Salman Khan for speaking out against trolls

Actor Katrina Kaif became the target of trolls after a recent public appearance at the Ambani’s Ganapati puja in Mumbai. They did not seem to care that she had given birth to her son, Vihaan, less than a year before, in November 2025. Salman Khan was having none of it. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor-host slammed trolls for targeting her. And the internet loves him for it.

Internet loves Salman Khan for sticking up for Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan stuck up for Katrina Kaif on a recent episode of Bigg Boss.

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As soon as videos of Salman schooling trolls went viral on social media, the internet couldn’t help but gush. “Katrina kaif’d gardian angel btw,” wrote one fan, posting the video. “Salman Khan took revenge for Katrina Kaif's postpartum trolling,” wrote another. One even referred to their YRF spy universe characters, writing, “Tiger is back, speaking up for Zoya.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Bhaijaan defended Katrina kaif,” gushed one fan posting the video, while another pointed out, “All this bcuz they dared to disrespect Kat.” Given that Salman never named Katrina in the episode but alluded to her being trolled over her postpartum body, one fan wrote, “Omgg Bhai defending Katrina I just can’t prove it.” “He always protects her no matter what,” declared another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bhaijaan defended Katrina kaif,” gushed one fan posting the video, while another pointed out, “All this bcuz they dared to disrespect Kat.” Given that Salman never named Katrina in the episode but alluded to her being trolled over her postpartum body, one fan wrote, “Omgg Bhai defending Katrina I just can’t prove it.” “He always protects her no matter what,” declared another. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What did Salman Khan say about trolling Katrina Kaif after her pregnancy? Salman Khan criticized trolls for targeting Katrina Kaif over her weight after her pregnancy, emphasizing that everyone gains weight after giving birth and that she should be allowed to focus on her family. Why do people troll celebrities like Katrina Kaif for their postpartum bodies? People often troll celebrities due to societal expectations and a lack of empathy, expressing discontentment with their bodies rather than understanding the challenges of pregnancy and postpartum recovery. How can new mothers handle the pressure of returning to their pre-pregnancy bodies? New mothers should focus on self-acceptance and remember that recovery timelines vary; they deserve patience and respect rather than feeling rushed to meet societal standards about their bodies.

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Some fans thought it was sweet of Salman to do that, writing, “he didn’t have to… but he did salman took a stand for katrina.” One even explained why fans thought he defended Katrina, writing, “OMG, Salman literally said, “Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family.” He’s literally taking a stand for Katrina.”

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What did Salman Khan say?

While addressing an issue that cropped up between housemates ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan, with the former asking the YouTube and gaming community to ‘finish’ her, Salman slammed trolls. He said, “You are making money by putting someone down.” He said trolls often target celebrities over their body, weight, appearance, family, career failures and personal milestones such as motherhood, adding, “You are only showing your upbringing.”

Speaking about the trolling Katrina faced after pregnancy without naming her, he questioned why people were commenting on her weight and appearance when she had recently become a mother. He said, “Everyone puts on weight after becoming pregnant,” adding that she would get fit again when she decided to return to films. He also said that she should be allowed to spend time with her family. Other actors like Khushbu Sundar and Sonarika Bhadoria have also spoken up in Katrina's support.