'Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Honey Singh are the only celebs I've DM'd': Lauren Gottlieb on her dream collaborations

Lauren Gottlieb on her dream collaborations

Lauren was asked if there were any Indian celebrities she would love to work with, and she replied, “Allu Arjun. I love his action, I love his dancing. He’s too cool. He’s actually probably the only Indian artist that I’ve dropped into DMs and been like, come on, let’s (work together). Actually, no, that’s a lie. Honey Singh, also, I’ve been messaging like, come on, let’s do a song, let’s go. And Hrithik. It’s gonna happen one day, I know it. I don’t know why it hasn’t happened yet. Us dancing together would be magic, it would be perfect.”

She also revealed in another part of the interview that Hrithik once surprised her with cake on her birthday. “I was performing at IIFA Rocks, and there was the after-party. I was at Hrithik Roshan's after-party, and it was my birthday. All of a sudden, the sea of people moved, and Hrithik comes with a birthday cake, and he is singing Happy Birthday to me. It was the best thing,” she said.

About Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren is an American dancer who assisted choreographer Tyce Diorio during the second season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2006. The next year, she took part in the show and was one of the top six performers.

She has performed with artists such as Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Shakira, Sean Kingston, Carrie Underwood, Willow Smith, and Enrique Iglesias, and she has also danced on Glee, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.

In 2013, she debuted in Bollywood with ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. She also made it to the finals of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2013 and later returned as a judge. Lauren recently married her long-term partner, Tobias Jones, in a Tuscany wedding on June 11.