Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic over old video of him dancing, singing Na Tum Jaano Na Hum with Lucky Ali: ‘What a night’

After making his grand Bollywood debut in 2000, Hrithik Roshan became a sensation, with fans drooling over his looks and dance skills. Over the years, he continued to impress fans with his dancing talent. The actor recently got nostalgic over a video shared by fans of him dancing and singing with Lucky Ali. Hrithik Roshan recalls singing and dancing with Lucky Ali.

Hrithik Roshan and Lucky Ali video

The video showed a young Hrithik dancing on the stage of the Zee Cine Awards in 2000 to his song Na Tum Jaane Na Hum from the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. As the video progressed, Hrithik was seen dancing with shadows, and later, Lucky Ali joined him on stage. The video also captured Hrithik flaunting his singing skills in a rare moment. A fan shared the clip on Instagram, and Hrithik couldn’t help but reminisce about the beautiful memory.

Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote nostalgically, "The genius of @ganeshhhegde I still remember the excitement on watching the shadow dance gone right! And singing with lucky bhai what a night! Thanks to the zillion rehearsals And thanks for posting this and taking me back."

Fans were impressed with the video. One of them commented, "This reminds me of the craze of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bollywood please bring back that era." Another wrote, "I miss the time when dance was actually choreographed nicely." One fan said, "Two gems." Another comment read, “Amazing, I can never forget these performances... It was lovely to watch it again.”

Hrithik's debut film, directed by Rakesh Roshan and also starring Ameesha Patel, was a massive blockbuster. The romantic musical also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani in supporting roles. The film follows Sonia and Rohit, whose blossoming romance is tragically cut short, leading Sonia to later encounter Raj, Rohit's lookalike, in New Zealand. As the story unfolds, the two work together to uncover the truth behind Rohit’s death.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie

Hrithik is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. While some viewers appreciated Hrithik’s entry scene in the teaser, others criticised it for poor VFX. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 14 August.