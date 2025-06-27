Abhishek Bachchan opens up on being pitted against Hrithik Roshan during Bollywood debuts: ‘You can’t compare…'

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan started their journey in the film industry together in the year 2000. While Hrithik’s film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became a blockbuster, Abhishek and Kareena’s Refugee failed to make a mark at the box office. In a recent interview with Times of India, Abhishek opened up about whether he felt insecure after being pitted against Hrithik post their Bollywood debuts. Abhishek Bachchan talks about being pitted against Hrithik Roshan after their Bollywood debuts.

Abhishek Bachchan on being pitted against Hrithik Roshan

Abhishek admitted that he and Hrithik were pitted against each other because they debuted at the same time and added, “But no, as a newcomer, I was never ever insecure. I never thought of it like that because I never looked upon anybody as my competition, and I don't mean that arrogantly. I mean it from a sense of, I can't do what you do, and you can't do what I do, because this is me physically. You can't compare artists somewhere, I feel that goes against artistry. See, who you prefer is different. That's your choice. I'll give you an example from art.”

He went on to explain how comparisons in the creative field can often be unfair. Using Indian art as an example, he mentioned that two of his favourite painters are Subhash Awchat and Paresh Maity, both of whom he deeply admires. According to him, deciding who is the “better” artist between the two is not possible, as art is subjective. One may prefer one over the other, but declaring one as superior undermines the individuality of their work. He believes the same principle should apply to actors.

He also recalled an insightful moment during the shoot of Sarkar with Ram Gopal Varma. At the time, he was nominated for an award for his role in Yuva and was keen to attend the ceremony. However, RGV made him understand how award shows don’t offer a fair comparison, as all actors are nominated for different roles they have played.

Abhishek further heaped praise on Hrithik and said, “Hrithik is a great actor and a friend. I'm genuinely immensely happy for all that he's achieved and continues to achieve. But more than that, I love the person that he is. And so there's never been any animosity toward any of my colleagues. I genuinely want them to do well. I want my colleagues and my co-stars to be so good. Because that is a constant inspiration for me. It makes you aspire to, ‘Oh, that person is doing such a good job. I should also work hard’.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movies

Abhishek and Hrithik, both star kids, have established themselves well in Bollywood. Abhishek is all set to star in Madhumita’s directorial Kaalidhar Laapata. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on July 4.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will next be seen in War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR and is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.