Mumbai, For actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh, the decade-long struggle to bring his dream project, "Raja Shivaji", to life wasn't easy. He says the wait ultimately proved to be a blessing in disguise as it allowed him to make it "bigger and better".

Almost gave up, but it kept coming back: Riteish Deshmukh on decade long journey of 'Raja Shivaji'

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Released on May 1, the historical epic chronicles the life of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Deshmukh not only stars in the titular role but has also co-written and directed it.

The film was first announced in 2016, then stalled, revived again in 2019, only to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2023, when Deshmukh decided to give it a "final shot".

Acclaimed directors like Ravi Jadhav and Nagraj Manjule were attached as directors, but eventually Deshmukh decided to take on the responsibility of directing it as well.

"I feel relieved because this ten-year journey was pretty long. Many a times one gave up on it, but it came back to you. Had it started in 2016, this would not be the film, it would be a different film, a different star cast. The fact that it started in 2023, the vision changed a bit, perspectives changed and then we just thought why not make it slightly bigger and more ambitious," Deshmukh told PTI in an interview.

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{{^usCountry}} "The journey changed course over time, and now that the film is out and the way it's received, I'm just truly humbled and I just want to thank God and the people of Maharashtra for receiving this film so well," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The journey changed course over time, and now that the film is out and the way it's received, I'm just truly humbled and I just want to thank God and the people of Maharashtra for receiving this film so well," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Looking back, the actor-director said the multiple delays worked in the film's favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back, the actor-director said the multiple delays worked in the film's favour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He credits actor-wife Genelia D'Souza, who stars opposite him in "Raja Shivaji" and has also produced the film, for making it a grand Marathi-Hindi bilingual epic by roping in Bollywood stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He credits actor-wife Genelia D'Souza, who stars opposite him in "Raja Shivaji" and has also produced the film, for making it a grand Marathi-Hindi bilingual epic by roping in Bollywood stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, and Salman Khan in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhonsale, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum, and Salman Khan in a cameo. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Then Jio came on board, Jyoti Deshpande backed the vision and then Genelia, as a producer, told me, 'Apart from fantastic actors from the Marathi industry, why don't we look at casting from the Hindi film industry, make it really big, let the legs stretch a bit beyond the boundaries of this Maharashtrian, Marathi-speaking population'." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Then Jio came on board, Jyoti Deshpande backed the vision and then Genelia, as a producer, told me, 'Apart from fantastic actors from the Marathi industry, why don't we look at casting from the Hindi film industry, make it really big, let the legs stretch a bit beyond the boundaries of this Maharashtrian, Marathi-speaking population'." {{/usCountry}}

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Making a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came with a lot responsibility, Deshmukh said, adding that the writing process took nearly two years. He and Genelia have co-produced the movie via their banner Mumbai Film Company.

The team carefully researched multiple historical books including Vedh Mahamanawacha, Shree Raja Shivchatrapati, Shivcharitra, and Shree Shivbharat, among others.

"This is not based on just one book, it is basically extractions of incidences from various history books. placed and weaved into a narrative that maintains the dignity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and explains his journey that starts from his birth to eventually the killing of Sardar , played by Sanjay Dutt," Deshmukh said.

The actor described the legendary Maratha ruler as a childhood "superhero", whose legacy has been passed down through generations of his family.

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"The first story that every Maharashtrian boy hears is of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When my dad was sworn in as the chief minister for the first time, when he went to Mantralaya, the first namaste is to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that's how it's ingrained into everyone's lives and veins and blood. That's what he means to us."

"There would be discussions about his valour , and one of my earliest stories on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was told to me by my mother and father," said Deshmukh, who debuted as a producer in Marathi cinema with "Balak Palak" and made his acting debut the subsequent year with "Lai Bhaari" .

"Raja Shivaji" has received praise for its performances and emotional depth, but some criticism has been directed at certain technical aspects, including visual effects.

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Addressing the criticism, Deshmukh said that not every film can meet everyone's expectations.

"I take the criticism in my stride, and a big learning curve," he said.

Amid speculation about a follow-up to "Raja Shivaji", Deshmukh said the film was initially conceived as a trilogy, but there are no concrete plans as yet for a second or third part.

"We haven't planned it as a second part. If you're talking about the last title of the film where it goes Raja Shiv Chhatrapati, it was just a tribute from our part," he said.

Actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Amol Gupte, and Jitendra Joshi, among others round out the cast of "Raja Shivaji".

The movie has earned ₹48.60 crore nett at the domestic box office in both Marathi and Hindi versions.

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