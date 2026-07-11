Alpha box office collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt's film records lowest single-day haul amid competition from Dhamaal 4

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha entered its second week on Friday, and the film continued to witness a fall in its collections. According to Sacnilk, the film minted a net of ₹1.65 crore across 4,831 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹58.51 crore and total India net collections to ₹49.10 crore so far.

Alpha box office journey

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 8: Sharvari, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in a still from the film.

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With earnings of ₹1.65 crore, Alpha recorded its lowest single-day collection in its eight-day run in theatres. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film began its theatrical journey last Friday by minting ₹9.25 crore. It witnessed growth over the weekend but failed the crucial Monday test, registering a nearly 71% drop in domestic collections. It saw a slight recovery on Tuesday, but collections continued to decline on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The film's total overseas gross stands at ₹23.55 crore so far. This pushes its worldwide gross collection to ₹82.06 crore. Alpha is currently the ninth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The film has surpassed Mardaani 3. The Rani Mukerji-starrer has minted over ₹76 crore in worldwide collections, while Alpha's worldwide gross has already reached ₹82.06 crore.

Alpha vs Dhamaal 4

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{{^usCountry}} Though Alpha enjoyed a relatively free run in its opening week with no major competition, on Friday Akshay Devgn-led multi-starrer Dhamaal 4 released in theatres, giving stiff competition to the Alia Bhatt film. Dhamaal 4 collected ₹13.75 crore on Friday, its opening day of release, as it was screened across 10,669 shows. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though Alpha enjoyed a relatively free run in its opening week with no major competition, on Friday Akshay Devgn-led multi-starrer Dhamaal 4 released in theatres, giving stiff competition to the Alia Bhatt film. Dhamaal 4 collected ₹13.75 crore on Friday, its opening day of release, as it was screened across 10,669 shows. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Alpha is part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. It is the first female-led spy thriller in the franchise. Other films in the franchise include Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan's War and War 2, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Alpha also features an extended cameo by Hrithik Roshan. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

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The Hindustan Times review reads, "The first half is largely unexciting. Whether that's down to the writing or simply the lead actor being miscast is debatable, but Alia Bhatt doesn't quite fit the bill. Her action set pieces are technically competent, yet they rarely generate any excitement. Ironically, the same film features Hrithik Roshan in an extended special appearance, and his few minutes on screen are far more engaging. With larger-than-life characters like these, attitude is everything. Even when Hrithik is simply standing in front of a group of goons, you eagerly look forward to what he's about to do next."