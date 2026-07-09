Alpha box office collection day 6: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film slows down again, yet to cross ₹50 crore

Alpha box office collection day 6: The fortunes of YRF’s latest spy thriller Alpha seem to be changing with each passing day. The film opened well, doing decent numbers in its opening weekend, only to have a disappointing Monday. It once again raised hopes with a surprising jump on Tuesday, but fell flat again on Wednesday in a rather topsy-turvy journey at the ticket window. As a result, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film is yet to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Alpha box office collection day 6: Sharvari, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in a still from the film.

Alpha box office update The first female-led spy film in the YRF Spyverse had a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹34 crore net in India. Alpha then failed the Monday test at the ticket window, suffering a 70% drop in domestic collections, bringing in only ₹3.85 crore net in India. On Tuesday, the film's collections increased by 10%. This led many to hope that the film would gain legs for a healthy, long run in India. However, the ground realities came back to bite on Wednesday, as the film fell by 30%. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected just ₹2.85 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its six-day domestic collection to just above ₹44 crore net.

The film has now fallen behind both Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, two films that had served as benchmarks for Alpha's collections. It looks unlikely that the film will cross ₹50 crore by the end of its first week. According to trade insiders, the film needs to cross over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide just to break even. If Alpha has any shot at becoming profitable, it needs to see a drastic turnaround in its second weekend. That, however, looks rather unlikely given the release of the multi-starrer comedy Dhamaal 4 this week. The Ajay Devgn-starrer will eat away many shows from Alpha’s kitty, leaving the film very little scope for growth.