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Aly Goni says Alia Bhatt represents India at Cannes with grace, skewers trolls for saying she was ignored by paparazzi

Aly Goni has come out in support of Alia Bhatt after she was trolled over a red carpet clip at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 13, 2026 08:17 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Alia Bhatt is no stranger to red carpets. The actor dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant coral-peach gown by Tamara Ralph, paired with a chiffon scarf. However, she faced online trolls over a clip that surfaced on social media, where she was allegedly ignored by the international paparazzi. Actor Aly Goni has called the unnecessary trolling ‘sad’ and said that we must try to celebrate when an Indian actor represents the country at such a prestigious festival.

What Aly said about Alia

After making her debut last year, Alia Bhatt is back at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly shared a clip of Alia posing on the red carpet at Cannes. The trolls said it was embarrassing how Alia was ignored. Aly defended Alia and wrote in the caption, "It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally."

Aly Goni via Instagram Stories.

She shared a video of her look on Instagram on May 13, and wrote in the caption, “Feeling unapologetically filmy…”

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in the YRF spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Sunny Deol. She also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, lined up for release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

red carpet alia bhatt cannes film festival
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