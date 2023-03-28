Actor Aman Dhaliwal was stabbed in a gym in Los Angeles by 30-year-old Ronald Chand from Santa Ana. Currently, the actor is stable, and recuperating, however, has incurred multiple injuries. For the first time, Dhaliwal talks about the incident, revealing that he could possibly be a victim of a Punjabi hate crime, and how the attacker yelled ‘Jai Mata Di’ after excoriating him. Aman Dhaliwal reveals the attacker yelled Jai Mata Di after attacking him with an axe: He was a psychopath (Exclusive)

The incident took place on March 14’s morning when Dhaliwal, known for TV shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Porus, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed was in his car and he saw the man with weapons. “He was weird. I noticed him and decided not to park close to him. I started doing my preparation for my workout in the car. Soon, he broke the rear left side’s window. As soon as I came out of the car without my shoes, he hit me with the axe. I asked him why are you attacking me. Before I could understand anything, he said something in Hindi: Jai Mata Di. I don’t want to make it Hindu versus any kind of it.” Dhaliwal recalls.

It was that moment, as he shares, when the actor realised that the man is Indian. “My intention was to just stop him from doing this nonsense. Even if he is a psychopath, he is an Indian. If he goes to injure anyone else, the message that will go out is: ‘An Indian guy did the massacre and killed many people here’. It would be a negative message for the Indians staying here in the US. The idea of safeguarding my Hindustan’s name gave me courage to fight back,” Dhaliwal shares.

Dhaliwali sustained injuries on his hand, neck and torso. He vouchsafes getting 13 stitches in his hand, 13 in his neck and a few near his chest. “I believe God saved me, despite so much blood loss, I was able to stand,” he says.

The videos from the gym that were widely circulated, showed Dhaliwal holding Chand in a grip, later pinning him down on the ground, only then other gym members intervened.

“If you notice, there was a chase and fight as he was running to injure others. I took him down and he kept stabbing me on my major organs.He was using me for their political agendas - the hate crime between Punjabi versus Hindus here. I’m not part of that game. He was a psychopath but at the same time he was well trained. He was talking to me in Hindi but when he went inside he started speaking English. And I have never met that guy,” the Jodhaa Akbar actor narrates.

He also reveals that Chand is under custody, however, no one from his kin has applied for a bail. “He is not cooperating with the police,” he adds.