Amar Upadhyay: It’s rewarding to stay relevant even after 30 years

Wearing a producer’s hat, Amar Upadhyay is all geared up to create content he missed doing as an actor in his three-decade-long career.

“I always wanted to try my hand at production and thankfully I could make a small beginning. So, 2023 will see me further exploring this new avenue with resolute steps. My first project as an actor-producer Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho released last month, motivating me to take up the role of a producer much more seriously. My next projects in pipeline will see me behind the camera more, telling and supporting stories that need to be told honestly,” says the Molkki actor who was recently shooting in Lucknow.

Upadhyay, who will be completing 30 years in the entertainment industry this year, says, “It’s absolutely unbelievable how these years passed by. Starting as a dreamy teenager to becoming a producer, it has been a gratifying journey. Today, I can say, that dreams do come true. It’s rewarding to have stayed relevant this long — that too on my own terms. Being able to entertain people across platforms is an achievement.”

The Sirf Tum and Ishqbaaaz actor is glad to have been on a roll in the previous year.

“First of all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2 released after much struggle, due to pandemic. And the icing on cake was that it became a blockbuster. When all other films were struggling to attract audience, our film was refusing to slow down. Each one of us in the team is truly overwhelmed with such a response. Now, I wish to fulfill my long-awaited dream of playing a hardcore cop on the screen and you never know you might find me playing that maybe in a film or a web series very soon.”

