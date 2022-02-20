Amazon Prime includes Gehraiyaan in post on ‘timeless love’. Fans ask ‘seriously?’

Internet users vehemently protested after Amazon Prime Video added Gehraiyaan to the list of films that inspire love. Taking to Instagram, the streaming platform shared a post featuring films across the last few decades. It included--Naya Daur (50s), Waqt (60s), Amar Akbar Anthony (70s), Maine Pyar Kiya (80s), Raja Hindustani (90s), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (00s), Student of the Year (10s) and Gehraiyaan (20s).

Shakun Batra's latest release Gehraiyaan features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The caption of Amazon Prime Video read, "Love is timeless. We learnt it from them (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Please remove the last slide... Doesn't deserve."

Another person also commented, "Last slide is a joke guys!" "Last one pissed me off," said an Instagram user. "Gehraiyaan...Hello... there's a lot of difference between lust and true love," said a person.

"Gehraiyaan seriously," wrote another user. "That last picture… That wasn’t love…. It’s lust!!! Now all the ones before are timeless pieces. Pls, don’t put Gehraiyaan in the same bracket! That’s just foolish," said another person.

A person also wrote, "When we talk about love, we definitely do not think of Gehraiyaan." "Seriously we learnt love from Gehraiyaan. 101 tips to lie??" said a user. "The last two omg," commented another person talking about Student of the Year and Gehraiyaan.

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays a woman who falls for her cousin's fiance and cheats on her boyfriend with him. The affairs unfurls a bunch of secrets and lies for the

The Hindustan Times review read, "Shakun's story, that he has co-written with Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre and Yash Sahai, has its heart at the right place yet it falters at many places. You are often left wondering, 'why', 'how' and 'is that it?' Some questions are left unanswered, some issues are assumed to have been sorted. Characters in this film so easily move on in their lives without ever wanting to know what really conspired."

Meanwhile, Naya Daur (1957), directed by BR Chopra, stars Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Waqt (1965), directed by Yash Chopra, features Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana, and Sharmila Tagore. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) directed by Manmohan Desai stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi.

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya, had Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Raja Hindustani (1996), directed by Dharmesh Darshan, stars Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), directed by Karan Johar, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. Student of the Year Student (2012), directed by Karan Johar, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

