Ameesha Patel drops videos from the beach: ‘Hope I could be as hot and cool as you’

Ameesha Patel, known for her roles in films such as Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, posted videos of herself at the beach. Watch them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Ameesha Patel shared videos from the beach.

Actor Ameesha Patel treated her fans to videos of herself at the beach. She could be seen wearing a colourful abstract print bikini top with jeans. Her hair was left loose and she wore a red bandana on her head. She completed her look with a pair of reflective blue sunglasses.

The first video shared by Ameesha Patel on her Instagram page was captioned, “Sun is shining, have a lovely Sunday all.” Another post said, “Hope I could be as hot and cool as u.”

Fans used adjective such as ‘fabulous’, ‘stunning’, ‘sexy’ and ‘awesome’ to describe Ameesha. “Ufffffffffffff damnnnnnnnnnn,” one commented. “Hot as sun @ameeshapatel9,” another wrote. A third called her “the rare combination of both cute and hot”.

Ameesha shared a video of herself unwinding on the beach on Saturday as well. “Chillin out relaxin .... sunshine and sea salt in my hair ... major missing... beach life,” she wrote. A photo in the same outfit was captioned, “Beach feels on my mind.”

Over the last few days, Ameesha has also been sharing pictures and videos of her ‘shoot mode’. It was recently announced that she has signed a rom-com with Punjabi actor Nav Bajwa.

Also see: Riteish Deshmukh is about to kiss Genelia D’Souza in new video but there is a plot twist. Watch

Ameesha made her debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was also the launch vehicle of actor Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan, was a major box office success. She then went on to star in yet another blockbuster, Anil Sharma’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, opposite actor Sunny Deol.

Ameesha has acted in films such as Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. She was most recently seen on the big screen in Bhaiaji Superhit, alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi. The film was a box office dud.

ameesha patel

