Ameesha Patel shares what she thought of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan when she met them, posts old pic

Actor Ameesha Patel on Sunday shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle. The picture featured her with actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan. Sharing the photo, Ameesha told her fans that it is from an event where she and Shah Rukh went as chief guests. Also Read: When Adnan Sami clarified if Ameesha Patel starred in his video due to financial crunch

Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm."

Ameesha Patel shares a throwback picture.

One fan commented, “Wow amazing.” Another one wrote. “Golden memories." Complimenting Shah Rukh and Ameesha, one said, “You guys should've done a film together.”

Last week, Ameesha shared a throwback photo with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Hey guys .. as promised the THROWBACK WEEKENDS that I started last week upon so many requests. So here goes. The beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb n me as chief guests at a show cracking up on some silly joke we had cracked and we cud not stop the laughter." In the photo, both Aishwarya and Ameesha were seen smiling as they got clicked.

Ameesha made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She later appeared in films such as, Humraaz (2002), Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (2002), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Race 2 (2013) and many others.

She will be seen next in Gadar 2, which is a sequel of her film Gadar. Ameesha and Sunny Deol will reprise their roles as Sakeena and Tara Singh from the original. Released in 2001, Gadar was a blockbuster. The film tracked the love story of Indian man and a Pakistani girl.

