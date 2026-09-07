Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who has chosen to remain unmarried. Recently, the actor was spotted with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. A video of their interaction surfaced on social media, showing Ameesha introducing Hardik to her friends. An X user suggested that their interaction was more than just friendly. Ameesha has now responded with a sarcastic reply, taking a dig at the user for linking a casual gesture to romance.

Ameesha Patel hits back at X user linking her to Hardik Pandya

Ameesha Patel claps back at linkup rumours with Hardik Pandya.

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The X user shared the viral video featuring Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya. In the video, Ameesha can be seen with her hand on Hardik’s shoulder as the two smile while she introduces him to her friends. Sharing the video, the X user wrote, “The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya’s shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.”

Ameesha did not hold back. She took to her Instagram Stories, shared a screenshot of the X user’s post and slammed him for linking her to the cricketer. She wrote, “So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ameesha has previously spoken about her views on marriage and relationships. In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, the actor revealed that she had been in a serious relationship, but her partner did not support her when she decided to enter the film industry. She said that while she has not completely ruled out marriage, she is looking for a partner who would allow her career to flourish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ameesha has previously spoken about her views on marriage and relationships. In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia last year, the actor revealed that she had been in a serious relationship, but her partner did not support her when she decided to enter the film industry. She said that while she has not completely ruled out marriage, she is looking for a partner who would allow her career to flourish. {{/usCountry}}

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Ameesha Patel slams linkup rumours with Hardik Pandya.

She added, “I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that ‘Where there is a will, there is a way,’ so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly.”

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About Hardik Pandya’s personal life

Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The two were first linked after being spotted together, and speculation around their relationship grew through October 2025. Hardik eventually made their relationship official on Instagram around his birthday, sharing pictures from a getaway with Mahieka and referring to her as his “11:11 wish”. The couple have since been spotted together at several events, while Mahieka is also often seen cheering for Hardik during his cricket matches.

Before this, Hardik was married to Natasha Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020. However, their marriage was short-lived. They announced their separation in 2024 and continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.