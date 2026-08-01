Amid Batwara 1947 promotions, Sunny Deol recalls how Dharmendra backed Ghayal after every producer rejected it

Sunny Deol has kicked off the promotions of his upcoming film Batwara 1947 in Jaipur. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who also helmed Sunny's breakthrough film Ghayal (1990). In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a heartfelt anecdote about how his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, decided to back Ghayal in the very same city after no other producer was willing to finance the project.

How Dharmendra decided to back Ghayal

Sunny Deol with dad Dharmendra

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On X, Sunny posted a video featuring Rajkumar Santoshi and wrote, "Some journeys come full circle in ways you can never plan. Years ago, I believed deeply in a script written by a young Rajkumar Santoshi. We tried taking it to producers, but no one was ready to back the film. That was when I decided to take it to Papa. Papa was shooting for Batwara in 1988 in Jaipur & staying at Rambagh Palace. Raj gave him the complete narration of Ghayal,& the moment it ended, Papa said yes."

He added, "More than the film, what stayed with me was how proud he was that I had recognised and stood by such a powerful story. That faith became Ghayal. And now, all these years later, I returned to Jaipur for the first promotions of Batwara 1947. Papa’s Batwara (1989). My #Batwara1947 (2026). The same city. A lifetime of memories. And a circle that feels beautifully complete. ❤️🙏"

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About Batwara 1947

{{^usCountry}} In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, living upstairs in his home who refuses to leave. He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring the safety of his own family amid the communal riots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man who migrates to Pakistan during the Partition. However, he discovers a Hindu woman, played by Shabana Azmi, living upstairs in his home who refuses to leave. He takes it upon himself to protect her while also ensuring the safety of his own family amid the communal riots. {{/usCountry}}

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The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sunny and his son, Karan Deol, who plays his son in the film. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in pivotal roles.

Batwara 1947 also marks Preity Zinta's return to acting after more than five years. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. It has also been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.