Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Kangana Ranaut lauds ‘rich, successful’ actresses for marrying younger men

Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacted to Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The couple will be tying the knot this week in Rajasthan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut lauded ‘rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry' for ‘breaking sexist norms’ by marrying men who are younger to them. Although Kangana hasn't taken names, her post seems to be a reference to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have an age difference of five years.

“Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women... For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women .... Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms.... Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacts to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

Katrina hasn't been the only leading female star to have married a man younger than her. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra married international singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan too share an age difference of three years.

Kangana, too, has expressed her wish of getting married soon. The actor, speaking with Times Now, was asked where she sees herself five years from now. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said. She was then asked about her partner and she said, "You will know soon."

As for Vicky and Katrina, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship. They have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. The couple has been spotted together a few times over the past two years. Earlier this week, Katrina and Vicky flew to Jaipur with their respective families. They checked into the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, to kick off the wedding festivities. The first visuals from the location showed the fort being lit up with lights to welcome the couple.

