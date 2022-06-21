'Kiara Advani will be the best wife,' says Neetu Kapoor amid her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Amid actor Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has heaped praises on her and said she will be 'the best wife'. In a new interview, Neetu spoke about marriage and how no two people are similar and 'everyone has their share of problems'. Citing the example of 'today's time', Neetu said that people get tired and end up breaking up or filing for divorce. (Also Read | Kiara Advani reacts to link-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Where is this coming from, who is this source?’)

Neetu tied the knot with actor Rishi Kapoor in 1980 and the duo became parents to two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Prior to his death, he was in New York for his treatment with Neetu. She is making her comeback into movies with the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, her first after Rishi's death.

Speaking with India Today, Neetu said on marriage, "Be patient. See, no two people are similar, everyone has their share of problems. You can not have a happy marriage, there are adjustments, and scarifies, so you just got to make the best of it. In today's time, you get tired and then break up or divorce - we are quick to come to these conclusions. But, you have to be a little bit more patient, and understand that things happen."

When asked about Kiara, Neetu said, "Kiara is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. She is a very sweet and lovable girl." Kiara and Sidharth often attend parties and events together but have never confirmed their relationship. Recently, the duo was seen having a deep conversation at an awards event in Mumbai.

Kiara recently addressed the rumours and told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?”

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav among others. She will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Neetu, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

