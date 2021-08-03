Amid Raj Kundra's porn case, Shilpa Shetty gets support from Shamita Shetty: 'Through thick n thin'

Shilpa Shetty received love and support from her sister Shamita Shetty after the actor released an official statement regarding Raj Kundra's porn case. On Monday, Shilpa shared a lengthy note on Instagram, in which she spoke about 'unwarranted aspersions' by the media, and trolling she and her family have been subjected to since Raj's arrest.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Shamita Shetty addressed Shilpa Shetty and wrote, "I love u my munki and with you always (heart emojis) through thick n thin .. always (heart emojis) @theshilpashetty."

Shilpa also received support from her colleagues in the industry. R Madhavan wrote, "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family." Mika Singh dropped a few hand-raising and applaud emojis to praise Shilpa and her statement.

In her statement, Shilpa said that she and her family has not commented on Raj's arrest and they have decided to refrain from commenting in the future as well. "MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary," she said.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” Shilpa added.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police over the allegations of involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content via an app called Hotshots. He has been in custody since. The businessman has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.