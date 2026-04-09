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Amid Spirit work, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga step out to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga watched Dhurandhar 2 in Hyderabad. They watched the film on Wednesday night.

Apr 09, 2026 02:13 pm IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently took a breather from the work on their much-anticipated film Spirit, and joined the roaring Dhurandhar 2 wave. The duo was spotted stepping out to catch the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster, with pictures from their movie outing quickly setting social media abuzz.

Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie night out

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are working on upcoming film, Spirit at the moment.

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy watched Dhurandhar 2 in Hyderabad. Several pictures from the outing have surfaced on social media. They watched the film on Wednesday night.

One picture was posted on a fan page of the actor on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption that read, “Seeing Prabhas for the first time in real life ..the same man who was my childhood hero, my first on-screen inspiration. From dreaming of him as a kid to standing here today, it feels like a full circle moment. Thank you for being the reason I believed in heroes. #Prabhas."

On January 1, the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit unveiled the first look poster of the highly anticipated film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The poster showed Prabhas with long hair and a rugged beard paired with a moustache, standing shirtless with his back to the camera. His body is marked with bruises and wrapped in multiple bandages across his shoulder, arm, and back. He is wearing loose white trousers, holding a cigarette between his lips and a glass in one hand. By his side Triptii, dressed in a simple saree, is seen lighting his cigarette.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana. It is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Earlier this month, the producer of the film, T-series revealed that the film will be released on March 5, 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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