Amid wedding rumours, AAP MP Raghav Chadha picks up Parineeti Chopra from Delhi airport. See pics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha was seen at the Delhi airport as he arrived to pick up Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday night. Parineeti and Raghav were first seen together for a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this month and since then there have been rumours that they are going to get married. Both Parineeti and Raghav are not saying about their relationship, but they have been spotted together numerous times by the paparazzi. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra reacts when asked about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. Here's what she said)

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen picking up Parineeti Chopra from Delhi airport on Wednesday.

As they exited the airport, Parineeti and Raghav did not speak to anyone but were surrounded by security. The actor was wearing a black T-shirt with a long black jacket over jeans. She was also wearing her spectacles. Raghav, who is one of the youngest Members of Parliament, had on a light blue shirt with dark pants. They left in the same car.

On Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the two of them and tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" Sanjeev also added two pictures of Raghav and Parineeti with his tweet. This further fuelled the rumours that they were going to be engaged or wed soon.

Prior to this, Parineeti was also spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's home. Fans wondered if the actor was preparing her wedding outfit with Raghav. Manish recently designed the outfits for actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February.

Raghav was also quizzed about his rumoured wedding outside Parliament last week by a reporter. He had said, "Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)." The AAP MP had also smiled and said he would let them if and when he would be getting married.

Parineeti recently completed filming on Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The actor had told Variety about the biopic on Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, "Diljit and I are going to be singing throughout the film. We’re doing like 12-15 songs because it’s a film on music. We’re doing live recordings on set. So it’s almost like Broadway, but it’s not a musical in the classic sense. It’s one of the most exciting films that I’ve ever worked on."

