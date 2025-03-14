Menu Explore
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gaze into each other's eyes in romantic pic from Holika Dahan, fans are all hearts

ANI |
Mar 14, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Shweta Bachchan treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, from Holika Dahan celebrations.

Shweta Bachchan has treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, during Holika Dahan, the ritual observed on Choti Holi. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan smiles as she attends wedding reception with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan. See pics)

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their Holika Dahan celebrations.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their Holika Dahan celebrations.

Amitabh and Jaya's romantic Holi pic

On Thursday, Shweta took to her Instagram account to post a picture that showed the couple standing close to a blazing Holika fire. The Agneepath actor can be seen dressed in a cozy jacket as he gazes at Jaya, who is seen in a colourful outfit.

(Also read: Happy Holi 2025: 80+ wishes, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Festival of Colours)

Take a look:

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in numerous movies, including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, and was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Jaya, on the other hand, will next appear in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film, created by Vikas Bahl, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shooting for the project has already kick-started.

The makers, in November last year, shared the first official posters of the film. In the image, we can see Jaya Bachchan in a rock 'n' roll mood as she seems to be part of a music band with Wamiqa and Siddhant.

Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling will hit theatres this year.

