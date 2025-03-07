Amitabh Bachchan calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘ek pitaa ka garv’, shares why he got award at HT's India's Most Stylish

Amitabh showers praise on Abhishek

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh wrote in Hindi, "T 5308 - Abhishek ek pitaa kaa garv, kitni aasaani se ek kirdaar se doosre kirdaar mein badal jaate ho. Badhai ho, badhai sneh (Abhishek, a father's pride, how easily you transform from one character to another. Congratulations, much affection) (red heart emojis)."

Amitabh reacts to fans' tweets about Abhishek

Amitabh also reacted to a person's tweet speaking about Be Happy. The actor said, "What a lovely story .. and how amazingly Abhishek you have defined the character from one film to another .. blessings and love."

Amitabh on Abhishek winning HT award

Another tweet read, ".@juniorbachchan stepping in with class and owning it with ease, making it all look effortless." Amitabh replied, "Indeed .. that is why you are the Winner of the most Stylish Award at HT event .. you are the best Bhaiyu .. love and blessing."

A tweet read, “After a serious and demanding role in #IWantToTalk, #AbhishekBachchan shows his acting range with a seriously fun role. Excelling at his craft, time after time. Few can claim such acting plasticity.”

Responding to it, Amitabh said, "So true .. he changes with the character so effortlessly." A fan also praised Be Happy song Sultana featuring Nora Fatehi. Amitabh replied, "Uff superb!!"

More praise for Abhishek

Recently, a fan tweeted that Abhishek "unnecessarily became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity, but the number of good films in his filmography is very high." Reacting to it, Amitabh wrote, "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his father." A perosn had praised Abhishek in Be Happy trailer. Amitabh reacted to it, "Abhishek, you are extraordinary. How you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible. Love you, Bhaiyu."

About Abhishek's films

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film released in theatres on November 22 last year. Abhishek will next star in Be Happy, releasing on Amazon Prime Video next week.