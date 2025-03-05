Amitabh Bachchan reacts as X user says son Abhishek Bachchan 'unnecessarily became a victim of nepotism negativity'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to a bunch of tweets praising his son Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh also shared his notes on a few tweets. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan thinks he is a ‘better actor’ than Amitabh Bachchan) Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his son Abhishek Bachchan on X.

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan

An X user wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan unnecessarily became the victim of 'nepotism' negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography is very high." Reacting to it, Amitabh wrote, "I feel the same .. and not just because I am his father."

A fan shared the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film Be Happy and praised the actor in a tweet. Amitabh reacted to it, saying, "Abhishek, you are extraordinary. How you adapt and change with each film character is an art, which is incredible. Love you, Bhaiyu."

Amitabh lauds how Abhishek doesn't display unnecessary excitement

A person shared a video of Abhishek at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards, praising how he stole the spotlight at the event. Amitabh wrote, "Superior .. Abhishek .. stunning .. Abhishek .. the walk the grace and .. THE STYLE .. and no fuss, just a normal being .. away from the unnecessary display of excitement or attention seeking .. (red heart emoji)."

Amitabh praised Abhishek earlier too

This isn't the first time that Amitabh has praised Abhishek. Recently, after Abhishek's film I Want To Talk was released, Amitabh Bachchan watched his son and shared, on his blog, how the film made him feel.

A part of the blog read, "Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film…Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say."

About Amitabh's projects

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

About Abhishek's films

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film released in theatres on November 22 last year. Abhishek will next star in Be Happy, releasing on Amazon Prime Video next week.