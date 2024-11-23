Abhishek Bachchan thinks he is a ‘better actor’ than Amitabh Bachchan. Here's how KBC 16 host responded

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan will share several anecdotes during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar will be the guests on the reality game show hosted by Amitabh. Sony Entertainment Television shared a new clip on Instagram on Friday. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan shares how Amitabh Bachchan clicks pics of those violating traffic rules: 'Police ko bhejunga') Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16.

Abhishek says he is better actor than Amitabh

In the episode, Shoojit asked who was the better actor between the two. Abhishek promptly replied, "Main (Me)." Amitabh looked at his son, paused and then replied with a laugh, "Dekhiye apni tareef karna bohut hi mushkil hota hai (See, it's very difficult to praise myself)." This left both Abhishek and Shoojit, as well as the audience, in splits.

Abhishek says Amitabh is ‘atrocious at dumb charades’

Abhishek then said, "Off-camera jab pariwar baith k kuch khele, ek game hai dumb charades, every time last person to be chosen (points at Amitabh) (Off-camera when the family sits to play a game called dumb charades). He is atrocious at dumb charades. Woh kuch bhalta hi karenge, kuch ulta hi karenge. Everybody hum log yeh prarthana karte hai ki bhai kuch bhi hojay, dad humare team mein na ajaye, hum log haar jayenge. Off-camera inka koi bharosa nahi hai (He will definitely do something absurd. All of us pray that dad shouldn't be in our team or we will lose. Off-camera, you can't trust him)."

Amitabh or Abhishek--who likes junk food better

The next question Shoojit asked was--who feasts on junk food more--Amitabh or Abhishek. Amitabh replied, "Jitni baar break hota hai, aap log samajhte hai hum bhi gaye washroom. Actually main junk food khaane k liye chala jatah hoon (Every time there is a break, you think I go to the washroom. Actually I got to eat junk food)."

About KBC

The video was shared with the caption, “Yeh toh bas trailer hai. Aaj KBC par phutenge hasi ke phavvaare (This was just the trailer. Today there will be a laugh riot on KBC).” The show airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.