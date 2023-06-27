Amitabh Bachchan says he didn't count but 'just gave some money' to a girl selling roses'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared that he came across a young girl selling roses on the streets of Mumbai on a rainy day. Taking to his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh narrated the account of how he called the 'half-drenched' girl near his car and 'just gave her some money' without counting it. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan breaks ritual of meeting fans outside Jalsa barefoot, here's why)

Amitabh also revealed that the girl 'hesitatingly took the money' and gave him the bouquet which he seemingly didn't accept. He also said that with the money he gave her, she will be able to feed her family 'for days perhaps'.

He wrote, "She stood there, a little one, half drenched in the heavy downpour a while before, a small bunch of red roses, worn out by rain and time, wrapped in rough paper plastic, moving from car window to car window at the traffic stop .. an expectation for the sale to feed herself and perhaps a few other small in her family .. on her soft weather-worn face."

Amitabh continued, "In a while as she got disinterested rebuttals from the cars ahead .. I was seeing her .. I beckoned her .. the Police cop car in security behind gave warning signals to her .. do not approach .. she backed off for a while .. then when she noticed I was calling her .. she expressed apprehension to both the Police and then the window on mine that I was lowering for her."

He also said, "I looked at her sad but filled with a face that wondered for her what lay in store .. I did not ask what the roses cost .. just gave her some money .. did not see or count what it was .. was it really necessary to do so, NO .. she hesitatingly took the money .. handed the bouquet equally hesitant .. wondering whether I would negotiate .. I told her that’s it .. go."

Amitabh further wrote, “I have nothing more to say on this Blog but to express the face of that little one on getting a reward of feeding not just herself, but perhaps many more of her family .. for days perhaps .. The face of hunger being taken care of .. the face of fulfilment .. the face of, is this really happening to me .. the face of wanting to rush to the rest of the family to share her exuberance and joy.”

He was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will next be seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama Section 84.

