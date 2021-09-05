Amitabh Bachchan embraces Jaya Bachchan in vintage picture, remembers their first movie together

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a throwback photo with wife, actor Jaya Bachchan. The photo is from their first movie together, BansoBirju.

In the black and white photo, Amitabh and Jaya are seen sharing a hug. They are both in a sombre mood. Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, “Our first film together .. ‘Bansi aur Birju'.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that’s 49 years ago.” However, he got the year wrong. The film released in 1972, which makes it 49 years.

Reacting to the photos were his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta wrote, “Love you both,” while Navya left a heart emoji.

In Bansi Aur Birju, Amitabh played Birju while Jaya played Bansi. The film was directed by Prakash Verma. Amitabh and Jaya later starred together in movies such as Sholay, Abhimaan, Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in 1973. He once wrote on his blog that he along with Jaya and their friends wanted to go on a vacation to London but his father, well-known Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan told him he could go only after the two were married. The two planned to quickly tie the knot at her house and were off to London the same night.

Amitabh was last seen in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery and also features actors Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, and Siddhanth Kapoor among others. It was supposed to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Chehre, Amitabh also has other films in his kitty such as Brahmastra and Goodbye. He is currently busy shooting for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Jaya will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She will play Ranveer Singh's mother in the movie.