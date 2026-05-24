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Amitabh Bachchan fan faints, falls on road outside Jalsa after waiting hours to see actor. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has kept the tradition of meeting his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, for many years now. 

May 24, 2026 08:03 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares pictures of his Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on his personal blog. He has been keeping the tradition alive for many years now, and he sees this as an opportunity to express his gratitude to fans for their love and support. On this Sunday, May 24, a middle-aged fan fainted outside Jalsa after waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor in the scorching heat.

Amitabh Bachchan fan faints

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on May 10.(Amitabh Bachchan tumblr)

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a fan was seen falling down on the busy road, with several others rushing to catch hold of him and making sure he was okay. Many other bystanders made him sit beside the road to ensure his safety.

Amitabh talks about the love from fans

He concluded, “इतनी देर, इतनी धूप में, घंटों इंतज़ार करना, ये कोई साधारण बात नहीं है ... फिर उसके बाद उनके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं करना, ये ठीक नहीं ... जानता जनार्धन होती है .. स्नेह आदर सद्भावना उनके प्रति - बस इतना ही तो वे देखना चाहते हैं ... इतना कुछ देते हैं वो, हमें प्रेम और उनकी ओर एक आदर सम्मान का दर्पण बनना चाहिए (In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them).”

Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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