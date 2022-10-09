Amitabh Bachchan fans dance to Don songs in Mumbai theatre, Shabana Azmi shares video ahead of actor’s 80th birthday

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi attended Film Heritage Foundation’s film festival-Bachchan Back To The Beginning to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday. As a part of the 4-day event, Amitabh’s films, including Don were screened on Saturday at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. Shabana who attended the screening shared a glimpse from the theatre revealing how fans turned it into a concert. Also read: Jaya Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan became 'active parent' after Shweta's marriage

In the videos, fans are heard cheering, clapping and singing along with songs of Don. A few of them also danced while the title song was played. Calling it ‘unbelievable’, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Unbelievable audience to DON at PVR Juhu yesterday. People mouthing dialogues singing dancing like at a rock concert #SalimJaved #AmitabhBachchan rule . What a treat . Thank you #Film Heritage Foundation and #PVR cinemas.”

After she posted the video, Divya Dutta commented, “I was there and it was unbelievable (heart emoji).” “Wow surely the best ..we've grown up watching all these,” added Delnaaz Irani. Meanwhile, a fan said, “I was at the premiere of Mili yesterday. Goosebump experience.” “Ma’am even I went for Deewar and it was an amazing and insane experience. Was getting Goosebumps throughout,” another one mentioned.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Don was a blockbuster in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Released in 1978, it was directed by Chandra Barot. Besides Amitabh, it also featured Zeenat Aman, and Pran. Later in 2006, Javed’s son Farhan Akhtar revived the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Bachchan Back To The Beginning, will continue till October 11 in honour of the megastar. It is said to cover 172 showcases and 30 screens across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Raipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Indore, and Amitabh’s hometown Prayagraj.

Talking about the initiative, news agency PTI quoted Amitabh saying, “It is a remarkable initiative of the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR to showcase not just my work, but the work of my directors, fellow actors and technicians of the time who made these films possible.”

“It brings back an era that is gone, but not forgotten. This is why saving India’s film heritage is so important. I hope that this is just the beginning of many festivals that will celebrate landmark films of Indian cinema back on the big screen,” the 79-year-old actor added to a statement. Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye, with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

