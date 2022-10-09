Jaya Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan became 'active parent' after Shweta's marriage: I was doing it alone, everything

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan revealed that her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan became an 'active parent' after the marriage of their daughter Shweta Bachchan. In episode three of What The Hell Navya, shared on the show's YouTube channel, host Navya Naveli Nanda spoke with her mother Shweta and her grandmother Jaya on 'Desi Parenting: Slaps & Kisses'. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation. Watch)

Speaking about sharing things with her family members, Navya said, "I'm always sharing. My name in the family is 'Reporter Raju' because I keep sharing info from one family member." Shweta interrupted and said, "And sometimes a little oversharing, don't know what to keep to yourself and what to..." As Jaya disagreed, Navya said, "I just share freely whatever comes to mind."

Shweta then revealed, "Navya is the most active member of our family chat" and Navya added, "After nana (her grandfather Amitabh). He is the most active member of the family chat." Jaya said, "Nana has become an active parent after your mother got married. Till then I was doing it alone, everything." Navya added, "Maybe because he feels he missed out on so much when they were growing up. Now he is doing those things with us." Jaya said, “Ya, obviously.”

Amitabh tied the knot with Jaya in 1973. They welcomed their elder child Shweta in 1974 and their son-actor, Abhishek Bachchan, in 1976. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda on February 1997. He is the son of the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda. The couple has two children--Navya (born in 1997) and son Agastya Nanda (born in 2000).

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies.

Fans will see Jaya next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Helmed by filmmaker Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. She was last seen in the 2016 film Ki & Ka in which she had a guest appearance.

