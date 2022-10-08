Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan makes a revelation. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan will have two of his family members on the hot seats in his birthday special episode. A promo of the episode, which premieres on October 11, Amitabh's birthday, shows him getting emotional after Jaya Bachchan reveals something heartbreaking about him.

The KBC promo opens with the hooter buzzing before timeout and Amitabh reacting in surprise that the game was wrapped up too soon. Abhishek Bachchan, seen on the hot seat, gives him a surprise as he announces with one of his popular dialogues, “Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship)." Jaya Bachchan enters the sets in a white embroidered suit as a surprise for Amitabh Bachchan. They share a hug and Amitabh looks emotional.

During the game, Jaya reveals something not known to his fans, which leaves Amitabh with tears in his eyes. She says, “Darshako ke liye main batana chahti hu… (I want to tell the audience…).” Amitabh is later seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper.

Sony shared the promo on social media with the caption, “KBC ke manch par aaye inn special guest ko dekh @amitabhbachchan ji ho gaye bhaavuk! (Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on seeing these special guests on KBC).”

A viewer commented on the promo, “Bhai, abhi ye teaser dekh kr hi emotional ho gya (I got emotional on watching this teaser) Eagerly waiting for 11th October episode.” Another reacted, “So sweet.”

Amitabh will be celebrating his 80th birthday on October 11. He had taken a short break from the shooting of the quiz show in August after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

The actor also saw the release of his film Goodbye this Friday. He stars opposite Neena Gupta in the film that also has Rashmika Mandanna and others among the cast. He also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline.

