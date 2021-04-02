Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan gets 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says whole family has got it except Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan gets Covid-19 vaccine. The actor said that everyone in his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, has been administered the dose.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about the vaccine he got.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience.

Amitabh said that not only him but his whole family got the vaccine. Only his son Abhishek Bachchan is left as he is currently not in Mumbai. "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he wrote.

Amitabh also shared a picture of a health work giving him the shot. He is seen in a white kurta pyjama, wearing a head gear and large glasses.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive for the disease. While Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital first, later the mother and daughter had to be admitted as well. Abhishek was the last one to recover, taking almost a month.

Back then, Amitabh would often write about his experience and how he felt alos felt alone in the quarantine. Amitabh wrote, “As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return ..”

He also spoke similarly about this year's Holi celebrations. "The streets are silent .. the drums and the singing of the celebrations remain muted .. nothing moves .. the festival is shrouded .. and the desolation among all..." the actor wrote.

Nature, he wrote, 'has changed it all', and is demanding 'respect'. He wrote that he misses past celebrations, and that no amount of 'watching web series' or 'reading pending scripts' can relieve him of the 'vacant' feeling that he is experiencing.

Amitabh has been busy with work on his film Brahmastra, May Day and others. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo.

