Amitabh Bachchan gives ‘warning in advance’ to fans against coming to meet him at Jalsa on Sunday. Here's why

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has warned his fans that he might not be able to meet and greet them at Jalsa on Sunday. The actor has been regularly meeting a sea of fans, who gather outside his Mumbai home, religiously every Sunday. Taking to his blog on Saturday night, Amitabh said that he has professional commitments the next day. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan says fewer fans come to meet him outside Jalsa now than before)

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his Juhu bungalow Jalsa, in Mumbai. (PTI)(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh wrote, "The human speaks and thinks with speed now .. the expression and the brevity of the express .. the understanding by the other in no uncertain terms and conditions, that this is what it is .. take or leave .. and when they have left the environ of discuss you sit and wonder where we are all going ..."

He also added, "Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non-appearance.. so a warning in advance to keep away ..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh often pens his thoughts in his blog. Recently, the actor, who is shooting for Section 84, has said that filming for the courtroom drama thriller is "taking a lot out" of him. "I must confess that the film Section 84 IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." he wrote.

The veteran actor had halted all professional commitments after sustaining an injury while shooting an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of Nag Ashwin's Project K in early March. Recently, he resumed work. Section 84 is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur also round out the cast of the film. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh will soon host season 15 of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The registrations have already started. He has hosted KBC since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K. It also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages--Hindi and Telugu across various locations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.