Amitabh Bachchan goes ‘are yaar’ as Ajay Devgn doesn't include him in new Instagram post

Ajay Devgn-starrer Bol Bachchan completed 10 years on Wednesday. Ajay shared a picture of him and filmmaker Rohit Shetty addressing them as ‘Two Bol Bachchans’. Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Ajay's post and called himself the ‘third Bachchan’. Also Read: Ajay Devgn rattled off dialogues of Zanjeer in audition for debut film

Sharing a behind the scene photo from the shoots of Bol Bachchan, Ajay wrote, “Two Bol Bachchans shooting each other. #10YearsOfBolBachchan." In the picture, Rohit is seen shooting Ajay with a camera, while the actor is pointing out his prop gun at Rohit. Amitabh commented on the post, “Are yaar “teesre” ko bhi bula lo na shooting karne (Guys you should have called the third Bachchan for the shooting as well).”

Ajay Devgn on Bol Bachchan's 10th anniversary.

Many fans reacted to Amitabh's comment. One person wrote, “@amitabhbachchan Sir you are anyway the G. O. A. T. Aap jaha chale jate hai shooting wahi se shuru hoti hai (The shooting starts wherever you go).” Another one said, “Cop universe with Amitabh will be amazing.” One fan asked, “Are you talking about Abhishek Bachchan?"

Bol Bachchan was released in 2012 and was directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Ajay, the film also starred Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh in lead roles. The film was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic Gol Maal which was released in 1979. The film did very well at the box office and was remade in Telugu as Masala in 2013.

Ajay was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34, which he also directed and produced. He will be next seen in Maidaan in which he plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao. He also has Drishyam 2 and Thank God in the pipeline.

