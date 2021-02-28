Amitabh Bachchan hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned for his health

Amitabh Bachchan has written about undergoing a surgery for a medical condition on his blog. The actor took to his blog on Saturday night and simply wrote, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write."

Around midnight, he shared a picture of himself with his hand on his cheek and wrote in caption, "!!!!!! ?????" keeping his fans guessing about his health.

On Saturday, he had written in Hindi without specifying what he was referring to, "Some have become superfluous; Something's going to improve; This is the tomorrow of life, only tomorrow you will know how they lived."

Many of his fans enquired about his health status on Twitter. One said, "Get Well Soon Amit ji. Praying for your speedy recovery." Another tweeted, "We are all with you Amitji.. Prayers for Your Speedy recovery."

Amitabh had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya. They all were admitted to the Lilavati hospital for treatment and recovered.

Post recovery, Amitabh resumed working on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had once revealed that he worked for as long as 17 hours for the show while taking precautions amid coronavirus pandemic.

Amitabh recently revealed that he will soon begin shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next. The 78-year-old is now looking forward to the release of his films: Chehre and Jhund.

Chehre will open theatrically on April 30. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. He recently unveiled the poster of the film which had several of his co-stars but not Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier associated with the project.

Sports-drama Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18.