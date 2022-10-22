Amitabh Bachchan goes traditional, Hrithik Roshan keeps it casual at Anand Pandit's Diwali party. See pics

Film producer Anand Pandit is hosting a grand pre-Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai and it’s going to be a star-studded night. The first one to arrive at the venue was Amitabh Bachchan. who came dressed in an colourful kurta with white pyjamas. Anand backed Amitabh’s film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery in 2021. Also read: Ananya Panday poses with Aditya Roy Kapur at Diwali party

In a paparazzi video, Amitabh is seen entering the party venue. Anand escorted him inside with his wife as all of them posed for pictures before entering the party. They also greeted the media with folded hands.

Hrithik Roshan also reached the venue a few minutes after Amitabh. Unlike Amitabh, Hrithik opted for a casual look. He wore denim pants with a black tee underneath a black jacket. He was also wearing tinted yellow sunglasses with a cap as joined Anand and his wife for pictures.

Besides them, actor Anupam Kher made a stylish appearance in a pristine white traditional look. He also wore matching white sneakers. Film producer Sandeep Singh was also spotted with Anand. Others to attend the event are Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. It will release in theatres on November 11. He has Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas as well.

Hrithik, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Vikram Vedha. The film was the Bollywood remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. He will be next seen in his upcoming action thriller, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it marks his first project with Deepika Padukone. It will hit theatre screens next year.

