Amitabh Bachchan hugs 'newlywed' Poonam Dhillon as Shashi Kapoor looks on in throwback pic. Spot Randhir Kapoor

Actor Poonam Dhillon on Friday took a trip down memory lane as she posted throwback pictures from the sets of her film Trishul (1978). Taking to Instagram, Poonam shared the photos which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Randhir Kapoor and Gita Siddharth.

In the first photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hugging Poonam, in a wedding dress. Gita and Shashi Kapoor are seen standing next to them. Randhir posed for a picture with Shashi, Poonam, Amitabh, Gita and Sanjeev in the second photo. Shashi held a clapper in which 'Trishul' and 'first shot' were written in the monochrome click.

Sharing the pictures, Poonam captioned the post, "My first film released on May 5th -when I was about 16 years old .. never thought it will be my career, which I will grow to love so dearly !! 44 years have passed -I have done films, TV, theatre and now OTT- Thank you God for this wonderful journey & Thank you all for the love bestowed over the years. Thanks to my media friends too."

Trishul, written by Salim–Javed, was directed by Yash Chopra. It was produced by Gulshan Rai. The film also features Raakhee, Hema Malini, Sachin, Prem Chopra, Iftekhar among others. Waheeda Rehman had a special appearance.

Poonam made her Bollywood debut with Trishul. Since then, she has featured in many films, including Noorie (1979), Red Rose (1980), Dard and Main Aur Mera Haathi (1981), Romance (1983), Sohni Mahiwal (1984), Teri Meherbaniyan (1985), Samundar (1986), Saveraywali Gaadi (1986), Karma (1986), Naam (1986) and Maalamaal (1988) among many others.

In recent years, she has featured in Jai Mummy Di and the Disney+ Hotstar series Dil Bekaraar, directed by Habib Faisal. It is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. She also participated in Bigg Boss 3 in 2009.

