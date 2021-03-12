Amitabh Bachchan is back to work after his eye surgery and Navya Nanda showers him with love, see pics and video

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be working on a new project and he shared a glimpse from his time at work, even as he recuperates from his recent eye surgery. His granddaughter, Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda was among the first ones to shower her love on the Instagram post.

Sharing pictures and videos where he is seen enjoying some music at work, he wrote, "... if music be the food of love play on .. give me excess of it ..” His granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Love you."

Amitabh also emphasised the importance of music, noting the effort that goes into creating the music pieces. He took to his his blog late Thursday and wrote, "swar .. notes .. notes of the scale music .. and the arena of the chords that tie up with the notes of that which propel us to the heavens and the soul .. that which music brings to all .. .. nothing more enveloping than this and nothing propelling us to leave .. so here it be in between the programming .. just so that Ef remains in the connect , even at work."

Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.

Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.

Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.

He added after posting a few pictures of himself listening to music, "And still at it .. music never ends a day .. it never should .. and so we remain .. and the wonderful company of them that create and suggest and wish for designing beyond the create .. to put it out into the wide world .. oh .. wide world came up accidentally .. no indication of the WWW .. that precedes the present communication set .. .. the www.whatever.whenever ..I think I be needed now to approve and recite and recount .."

Also read: Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs

Last week, Amitabh had informed fans through social media that he underwent an eye surgery and awaits another one soon. The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film's teaser released online on Thursday. He also awaits the release of Jhund as well as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. First of Ayan's sci-fi trilogy, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.