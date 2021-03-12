Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan is back to work after his eye surgery and Navya Nanda showers him with love, see pics and video
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is back to work after his eye surgery and Navya Nanda showers him with love, see pics and video

Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a picture and a video as he returned to work nearly a week after his eye surgery. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.(Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be working on a new project and he shared a glimpse from his time at work, even as he recuperates from his recent eye surgery. His granddaughter, Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda was among the first ones to shower her love on the Instagram post.

Sharing pictures and videos where he is seen enjoying some music at work, he wrote, "... if music be the food of love play on .. give me excess of it ..” His granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Love you."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Amitabh also emphasised the importance of music, noting the effort that goes into creating the music pieces. He took to his his blog late Thursday and wrote, "swar .. notes .. notes of the scale music .. and the arena of the chords that tie up with the notes of that which propel us to the heavens and the soul .. that which music brings to all .. .. nothing more enveloping than this and nothing propelling us to leave .. so here it be in between the programming .. just so that Ef remains in the connect , even at work."

Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.
Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.
Amitabh Bachchan in a music studio.

He added after posting a few pictures of himself listening to music, "And still at it .. music never ends a day .. it never should .. and so we remain .. and the wonderful company of them that create and suggest and wish for designing beyond the create .. to put it out into the wide world .. oh .. wide world came up accidentally .. no indication of the WWW .. that precedes the present communication set .. .. the www.whatever.whenever ..I think I be needed now to approve and recite and recount .."

Also read: Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs

Last week, Amitabh had informed fans through social media that he underwent an eye surgery and awaits another one soon. The actor is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film's teaser released online on Thursday. He also awaits the release of Jhund as well as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. First of Ayan's sci-fi trilogy, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan share pic navya nanda chehre

Related Stories

web series

Vanessa Kirby finds Meghan Markle, Prince Harry watching The Crown 'quite mad'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:08 PM IST
music

Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020: Romantic moments with Priyanka Chopra, getting new pup, testing covid-19 negative

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:08 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP