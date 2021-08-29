Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya play football with young Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta in throwback family pic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a picture of him playing football with his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Also seen in the picture is his wife, Jaya Bachchan and possibly, other kids of the Bachchan family.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, "National sports day." August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day.

In Amitabh's picture, the actor and the kids in the frame were all dressed in white, while Jaya wore a blue and white churidar-kameez.

Many of Amitabh's Instagram posts are about his children. On his son Abhishek Bachchan's birthday this year in February, Amitabh had shared a then-and-now picture with him. In the old picture, the actor was seen leading Abhishek by his hand, while in the latter, it was Abhishek who was seen guiding his dad, holding his hand. Sharing it, Amitabh had written, ".. I led him once .. holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand."

Last year, Amitabh had shared a then-and-now picture with daughter Shweta Nanda and written: "... kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala (when did she turn from a little girl to a woman, I just don't know) love you Mama."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares details of water issues at home, apologises to fans

Amitabh is back on TV sets with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show went on air on August 23. Also in August, Amitabh's movie Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty released in theatres.