Amitabh Bachchan shares details of water issues at home, apologises to fans

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share that he is facing water issues at home. He said that he woke up at 6 in the morning, as he had an early shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, ‘only to find the water has stopped in the home system’. He also added an apology to his fans for including them in the ‘domestic issue’.

In a blog post, Amitabh wrote that his body was ‘tired’ and he had an early shoot for KBC. “So I have been up since 6... ONLY to find the water has stopped in the home system! So as the system starts again, I am getting time to connect... Will see for another 5 and then off to work as is and get ready in the vanity.”

“Oh dear, such a bother... Sorry to include you in all this domestic issue but… OK, I am off... A bit of a trying DAY today,” he added. He also talked about his film, Chehre, releasing in theatres in ‘some states, not all over’. “So we wait for the protocol to improve. Till then...here we are at work,” he wrote.

Also read | When Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of over ₹90 crore: ‘Creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening’

Amitabh has been sharing regular updates on his blog for over 13 years now. In May, he talked about the dwindling comments on his posts and how in the initial days, he would sometimes get over 1,000 comments but that number has now dropped to ‘around a meagre 100’.

Even at the age of 78, Amitabh is one of the busiest actors in the country. Currently, he is seen on the small screen as the host of KBC 13 and his film, Chehre, has just released in theatres. He also has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Jhund, Brahmastra, MayDay, Goodbye and Project-K.